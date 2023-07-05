Sask. Rattlers part ways with head coach after losses

Saskatchewan's CEBL franchise is shuffling out its head coach at the midpoint of an underwhelming season.

The team has posted seven losses and racked up just tthree wins so far in the 20-game regular season.

The Saskatoon-based squad's most recent loss happened at home Sunday in a disappointing 90-75 slide to the Niagra River Lions which came after a promising first quarter.

On Tuesday the team said it has "relieved Dean Demopoulos of his duties as the team’s head coach."

Assistant coach Tanner Massey will move into the top job for the remainder of the season.

Demopoulos joined the team in 2022, leading the Rattlers to the CEBL quarter-finals.

“The entire Rattlers organization is grateful for Dean's role in completely turning around the fortunes of the franchise last season,” said Rattlers General Manager Barry Rawlyk.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to capitalize on that momentum this season, and it is felt that change is necessary in order for the team to move forward," Rawlyk said.

Massey has been coaching in the CEBL since 2021 and has served in coaching roles in the NCAA and NBA G League.

His first game at the helm is Wednesday night at SaskTel Centre, with the team set to face the Ottawa Blackjacks.

The Rattlers won the CEBL championship during the league's inaugural 2019 season.