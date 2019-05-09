

CTV Saskatoon





Thursday night’s tip-off between the Saskatchewan Rattlers and the Niagara River Lions will feature some NBA history.

The team’s court surface previously was used by Toronto Raptors.

“You think about the players that have played on this court from Lebron James to Steph Curry, you name it, have come and played on this court, they’ve warmed it up for us,” Rattlers president Lee Genier said.

The Raptors typically refresh their court every few years. Genier said the timing worked out for the Rattlers to buy the hardwood along with the stands for the nets and shot clocks.

It’s a history Grenier hopes the Rattlers can start adding to when they take to the court at SaskTel Centre at 7 p.m.