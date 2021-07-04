Advertisement
Sask. Rattlers drop fourth game in a row to open the 2021 season
Published Sunday, July 4, 2021 8:32PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Rattlers remain winless this season after a tight finish at SaskTel Centre on Sunday against the Niagara River Lions.
Niagara outscored Saskatchewan 15 to eight in the Elam Ending, icing the Rattlers 72-71.
Xavier Sneed led the River Lions with 17 points while Rattlers’ Devonte Bandoo had a game-high 23 points for the home team.
The River Lions' accuracy beyond the arc led them to victory, with a pull-up three-pointer by guard Kassius Robertson serving as the game-winner.
The Rattlers (0-4) will look to get on track when it visits defending CEBL champions Edmonton Stingers on July 8.