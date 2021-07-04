SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Rattlers remain winless this season after a tight finish at SaskTel Centre on Sunday against the Niagara River Lions.

Niagara outscored Saskatchewan 15 to eight in the Elam Ending, icing the Rattlers 72-71.

Xavier Sneed led the River Lions with 17 points while Rattlers’ Devonte Bandoo had a game-high 23 points for the home team.

The River Lions' accuracy beyond the arc led them to victory, with a pull-up three-pointer by guard Kassius Robertson serving as the game-winner.

The Rattlers (0-4) will look to get on track when it visits defending CEBL champions Edmonton Stingers on July 8.