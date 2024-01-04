Sask. ranchers having a field day with mild winter weather

Some Saskatchewan cattle and grain producers say they have benefited from the mild winter weather.

One cattle farmer near Biggar is having a hay day.

Garret Poletz said he is saving a “significant” amount money on feed by letting his cows graze the pasture in January.

"This year is a bit of a diamond in the rough, it’s saving us approximately $2,500 a day on cattle feed for the cow herd," Poletz said.

He said he’s also cut costs on straw bedding and snow removal around the farm. He said it’s some much needed relief from what has been a challenging few years.

“We’ve been dry for three or four years now, so it’s been a struggle,” he said.

Poletz told CTV News the cows have been eating well and are above average weight, since they aren’t burning as many calories to stay warm.

“There’s really no downside to it, other than if it affects moisture in the spring,” he said.

Bill Prybylski, Agriculture Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) vice-president, is also looking at the bright side.

“Moving grain has been quite a bit easier to do without having to move snow before we get to our bins,” Prybylski said.

(Stacey Hein / CTV News)

He said while snow is important to recharge the soil moisture, “timely” rains will go a lot further.

“Rain in the spring and throughout the growing season will likely do as much, if not more, than any snowfall that we accumulate,” he said.

He said there’s still room for change before the growing season starts.

“It’s still a long way from seeding now, a lot can happen between now and then,” Prybylski said.