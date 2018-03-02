India’s new chickpea tariff will have minimal impact on Canadian farmers, according to Saskatchewan Pulse Growers.

On Thursday, the Indian government raised the import duty for chickpeas to 60 per cent from 40 per cent.

“We expect it to have a relatively modest impact on Saskatchewan farmers,” Carl Potts, the executive director of Saskatchewan Pulse Growers, said.

Potts said India primarily imports desi chickpeas, but Canada doesn’t farm and export much of the crop.

“The chickpeas we produce in Saskatchewan are kabuli-type chickpeas, the large white-seeded type. And India is a major consumer and importer of the desi type. The type that’s produced by Australia,” Potts explained.

In November, the Indian government announced a 50-per-cent tax on all pea imports — which had many Canadian farmers cutting back land devoted to pea production.

The tariffs are part of the Indian government's push to boost domestic production of the crops.

Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay called the tariffs “concerning.”

“We are very concerned and monitoring this situation to see whether it affects any Canadian exports,” MacAulay said in a statement, adding that he is actively working with Indian officials.

Conservative MP Candice Bergen pointed to the new tariff as the latest proof that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India trip did more harm than good.

“Last night India raised the duty on chickpeas to 60 per cent — a clear signal that India is understandably upset and Canadian chickpea producers are the first to pay the price," Bergen said.

Canada exports about 10,000 tonnes of Chickpeas to India annually — a fraction of the eight million tonnes India produces domestically.