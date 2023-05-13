Sask. program aims to boost Indigenous representation in potash mines

A program that aims to connect Indigenous students to potash mining jobs saw its third graduation ceremony on Friday.

“I got hired at the K2 Mill in Esterhazy, and I start June 5th,” graduate Jordan Dewhurst told CTV News, after the ceremony at the Travelodge in Saskatoon.

Dewhurst is one of nine students that graduated from Morris Interactive’s Digital Transformation in Potash Mining course.

The program intends to boost Indigenous representation in the mines and break down barriers Indigenous students may face.

“It teaches you what goes on within in the potash industry, as well as it teaches us a good amount of communication and team-building exercises,” graduate Dallyn Ledoux said.

The course is 10 weeks — eight weeks in the classroom and two weeks on-site at a Mosaic potash mine.

“I learned so much during the two weeks we were onsite. Everything in the books just made sense,” graduate Alysha Ahenakew, who was also the ceremony’s MC, told CTV News.

Benjamin Williamson, the senior instructor of the course, said he’s proud of the graduates and privileged to work with the students in the program.

“There’s a huge transformation of not just knowledge, but confidence of their abilities,” Williamson said.

“They start as people very unsure of what they’re doing, and by the end, they’re ready to start a career in mining.”