SASKATOON -- New data from an Angus Reid Institute poll which tracks approval ratings for Canada's premiers shows Scott Moe's approval rating has slipped over the summer.

According to the routine poll's latest results, 59 per cent of respondents were in support of the job Moe is doing, down from 65 per cent in May.

The numbers also show a dip in approval compared to the same time last year when Moe's approval rating sat at 63 per cent.

Even with the drop, Moe still finds himself among the top five premiers in Canada when it comes to approval ratings.

In Saskatchewan, 446 people responded to the online poll according to Angus Reid Institute.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points 19 times out of 20.