Sask. premier says 'despicable' acts takes away from 'broader message' of Ottawa protest

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is condemning the actions of some during a protest event in Ottawa over the weekend while expressing support for what he believes are the broader aims of the protesters.

A "freedom convoy" made up of transport trucks and other vehicles caused gridlock in Ottawa over the weekend.

As the protests got underway in Ottawa on Saturday, Moe shared a letter online expressing his support — while signaling the imminent end of Saskatchewan's vaccine-related restrictions.

The protest has been largely non-violent, but Ottawa police are investigating acts described by police as "desecration" of the National War Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a monument to Terry Fox.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Moe said he hopes those responsible are held accountable by law enforcement.

"They owe Canadians an apology. It's absolutely despicable that we see people doing this. It takes away from the broader message (of) the vast majority of law-abiding folks that are participating," Moe said.

The convoy was initially focused on a cross-border vaccine mandate. However, it has since become seen as a more general protest against COVID-19 public health measures.

"It takes away from that. The message that they are conveying is that vaccine mandates are not working, vaccine mandates are not necessary and there's something they'd like the federal government to remove," Moe said.

During Monday's news conference, Moe also reiterated his pledge to soon remove vaccine mandates in Saskatchewan, saying it will be lifted "in the days ahead." Moe said he believes the mandate has "run its course."

Opposition NDP leader Ryan Meili called Moe's support for the protests "extremely disappointing."

"We're all over the pandemic. We're all tired of it. It is no longer flattering to get ID'd when you a beer," Meili said.

"But that's not the most important thing. The most important thing is the health of Saskatchewan people and right now." Meili said.