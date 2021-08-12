SASKATOON -- As several universities in Ontario announce mandating vaccines in order for students to return to campus, Saskatchewan students are left with questions if the same will happen here.

University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union (USSU) President Tasnim Jaisee says the union has been in conversation with U of S for a safe return but is still awaiting guidelines.

Jaisee says she would like to see vaccines made mandatory for students returning.

“I am double vaxxed and I am encouraging all those around me to get vaccinated as well, because I think protecting our community comes first and I think we should all be considerate of that,” Jaisee told CTV News.

Canada’s largest university, University of Toronto, is requiring students to show proof of vaccination online.

Those who decline will have to do two rapid tests a week.

U of S, University of Regina and Saskatchewan Polytechnic have all told CTV News they will release a statement in the coming days.

Jaisee is hopeful that U of S will implement protective measures for students upon their return beyond proof of vaccine.

“I would want to see the university focus on rapid testing locations and pop up vaccine clinics around our campus as well.”

Epidemiology and community health professor Nazeem Muhajarine agrees that students should be vaccinated before heading back to campus.

However, post-secondary institutions should consider making exceptions for certain people.

“For medical reasons, immunocompromised people and so on, I think accommodations should be made and that is the ethical and right thing to do,” Muhajarine said.

Infectious disease physician Dr. Alex Wong says the risk factor of getting COVID-19 has also changed due to the Delta variant as the transmissibility is much higher.

“It makes a lot of sense to mandate vaccines for pretty much anyone that’s going to be engaged in any sort of on campus student activity,” Wong told CTV News.

Wong says he’d still like to see students wearing masks, social distancing and other measures to ensure COVID-19 cases remain low.

