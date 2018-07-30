

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan Polytechnic has reopened its gyms and fitness centres, after shutting them down last month.

The school locked its gym doors in June to move towards what officials call “a new wellness strategy.”

Now, the institution said the gyms and fitness centres will reopen in August.

“Based on the recommendations of the Wellness Steering Committee, the gyms and fitness centres at Moose Jaw, Saskatoon and Prince Albert campus will be reopening,” a statement from Sask. Polytechnic said.

“This is a temporary, short-term option as the Wellness Steering Committee is working on a long-term option to best meet students’ needs.”

As part of the closure, seven staff members were laid off and sports teams were axed.

A spokesperson for Sask. Polytechnic said the athletics program will not be revived, and Sask. Polytechnic will not participate in the Prairie Athletic Conference.

Many students said they were disappointed with the athletic program cuts.

“I don’t think that the people who made this decision really understand how many people it’s truly affecting,” Jessica Morrow, a nursing student who played on the school’s basketball team, told CTV News last month.

Sask. Polytechnic’s faculty association wants the board of directors to investigate how the school handled the dismantling of its athletic program and the layoffs that went with it.

The gyms and fitness centres are set to reopen Aug. 8.