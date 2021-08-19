SASKATOON -- Sask Polytech says while it encourages students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves and the community, they are not mandatory.

“Sask Polytech is aware of the decisions being made around us in the post-secondary sector, and we continue to look at options surrounding vaccine requirements as we review our protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the school says in a note on its website.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will host a vaccination clinic on each main campus from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.

Masks, however, are required indoors at all campus locations.

“Masks should be worn anytime you are interacting with another person on campus. Masks can be removed temporarily when eating or drinking,” according to the school.

The University of Saskatchewan has announced that those who are unable or who are unwilling to get vaccinated must provide regular and frequent negative COVID-19 test results and to submit a daily symptom checklist in order to access campuses.