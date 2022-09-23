Sask. police search for woman missing from healing lodge

Police in Saskatchewan were searching for a woman who went missing from a healing lodge southeast of Maple Creek.

Correctional Service of Canada said Anna Rose Cook was not accounted for during a 1:15 pm count on Friday at Okimaw Ohci healing lodge, which is a multi-level security facility.

A warrant for her arrest was issued.

Rose had been serving a two-year sentence for a number of charges including fleeing from police, theft and property crimes.

Anna Rose Cook is 30 years old, and described as five feet, six inches tall, weighing 123 pounds. She has a scar on her right eye, and the word “lindgrin” tattooed on her lower right leg.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call police.

Maple Creek is about 410 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.