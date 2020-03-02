SASKATOON -- Maidstone RCMP say they found 370 grams of crack cocaine – enough for about 3,700 doses – in a vehicle pulled over for speeding on Highway 16.

The vehicle was travelling eastbound on Feb. 27 at 174 kilometers per hour, police say.

After talking to the 25-year-old female driver and the 23-year-old male passenger, officers entered into a drug investigation.

Hidden within the vehicle, police found four vacuum sealed bags of suspected crack cocaine and a loaded pistol, RCMP say.

The driver, 25-year-old Manal Ali Fawaz, and passenger Garnett O’Connor, 23, both of Edmonton, face multiple charges.

They made their first appearance in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Monday.