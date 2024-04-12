SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. police looking for suspects after man stabbed

    A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service) A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service)
    The Prince Albert police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 3200 block of 2nd Avenue West Thursday evening.

    At about 9:08 p.m., police dispatched to the area for a weapon complaint where they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a superficial stab wound, police said in a release.

    He was taken to Victoria Hospital, police said.

    According to Prince Albert police, the victim and two suspects had an interaction inside a business on the same block.

    This interaction escalated into a confrontation outside the business, where the victim was stabbed.

    Police said both suspects were reported to have long skateboards and were described as:

    - Suspect one: approximately 5’8” tall, all black clothing with a hood, glasses;

    - Suspect two: approximately 6’0” tall, black pants, grey t-shirt.

    Police said they continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

