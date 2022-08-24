Sask. police investigate homicide at Prince Albert care home

An 85-year-old woman has died after an attack at a Prince Albert care home.

Prince Albert Police Service were made aware of an assault at a care home in the 700 block of 28th St. East in Prince Albert that took place on Aug. 14.

An 85-year-old woman was transported to Victoria Hospital by Parkland Ambulance, according to a police press release.

Police were notified of the assault on Aug. 17 and visited the victim in the hospital. She was in serious condition, which prompted an investigation.

However, the woman passed away from her injuries on Aug. 19.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made as investigators work with the office of the Chief Coroner, as well as the Crown Prosecutor’s office.