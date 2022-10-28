Sask. police discover human remains possibly linked to decade-old murder case

Saskatchewan RCMP have discovered human remains on a private land in a rural area about three kilometers southwest of Baldwinton.

The discovery was made during an investigation into the death of Edward “Ted” Geddes, who was last seen in April 2011. He was 64 years old at the time.

“While positive DNA results are needed to confirm the identity of the deceased person, investigation to date has determined the person located is believed to be Edward “Ted” Geddes,” Superintendent Josh Graham said in an RCMP news release.

The remains were found after a month-long search including Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes investigators, North Battleford Forensic Identification Services and RCMP members from various detachments.

Police charged Robert Wesley Pich and John Robert Gregoire with kidnapping and first-degree murder in the case in February.

“We do not anticipate laying further charges in relation to this investigation,” Graham said.

RCMP members went to Geddes’ home as part of an unrelated incident in April 2011. At the home, they found his dog’s body in the entranceway. The death was not from natural causes, according to RCMP.

“When Ted could not be located, RCMP officers started a missing person investigation,” Graham said in an earlier news release.

Baldwinton is about 207 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.