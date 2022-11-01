Sask. police ask public for evidence in officer-involved shooting
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Saskatoon on October 27.
Ronald Glen Herman died as a result of the incident.
The fatal shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Avenue E North, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to the home following a report of a man with a gun. Herman was armed at the time of the shooting, according to police.
RPS is asking anyone who witnessed the event or has video evidence to contact them.
“The male was in breach of release conditions and had removed his electronic monitoring device,” Chief Troy Cooper said in a press release.
“Officers reported the male pointed his firearm at them both inside and outside the multi-unit residence. Members of the Tactical Support Unit made entry into the home in an attempt to ensure the safety of the other occupants in the building. As we have previously released, it was at that time they were confronted by the suspect and the fatal shooting occurred.”
Herman was shot by police earlier this year near the intersection of 22nd Street and Avenue U.
He was taken to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound following the Feb. 24 incident.
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is assisting in the investigation.
Regina
-
'Saskatchewan First Act' aims to assert constitutional jurisdiction: province
The Saskatchewan First Act, a bill asserting provincial jurisdiction over natural resources in the province, was introduced into the legislative assembly on Tuesday.
-
Riders fire OC Jason Maas; Dickenson and O'Day returning for 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced that offensive coordinator Jason Maas has been relieved of his duties.
-
'Shelves are literally empty': Sask. parents fed up with ongoing baby formula shortage
Some parents in Saskatchewan are eager for a baby formula shortage, which has been going on for months, to come to an end.
Winnipeg
-
THC edibles were handed out to children on Halloween: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is advising parents to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving reports of THC candy being found inside some candy bags.
-
Front-end loader intentionally crashed into Winnipeg convenience store: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is alleging that a front-end loader intentionally crashed into a convenience store on Main Street on Tuesday morning.
-
'I was just ecstatic': 1970s muscle car found abandoned in Selkirk less than a day after theft
A 1970 muscle car that was stolen from the driveway of a Winnipeg man was found abandoned on a back road in Selkirk less than a day after the theft.
Calgary
-
Crossfield man dead in Tuesday crash
RCMP say a man has died and a woman has been sent to hospital following a serious crash south of Crossfield, Alta.
-
CCTV photos released after violent group assault leaves woman unconscious
Calgary police have released photos of six people believed to have information about a group assault last month that left a woman unconscious and badly beaten.
-
Calgary pastor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules acquitted
A pastor of a church in southeast Calgary has been acquitted on the charges that were levelled against him in connection with a series of investigations that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Violent offender arrested in Edmonton days after being released from jail
A violent sexual offender who was the subject of a warning from Edmonton police last week has been arrested. On Oct. 24, police issued a warning that Alexandre Passechnikov, 37, was living in Edmonton after being released from jail. On Tuesday, police announced that he was arrested on Oct. 27.
-
'Conspiracy allegation': Edmonton police deny mischief charge was laid to 'silence' critic
The editor of a self-described left-wing media project in Edmonton is dismissing a criminal charge as an attempt by police to "silence and discredit a critic."
-
Alberta bars will open before dawn for FIFA World Cup
For three weeks, Albertans will be able to crack a beer before the crack of dawn.
Toronto
-
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
-
Ontario man gets $4,700 water bill after not getting one for 6 months
A Vaughn, Ont. man said he didn't get a water bill for six months, and when he did it was for $4,700.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Rally being held in Toronto over Ontario's back-to-work legislation
Hundreds have gathered in downtown Toronto to protest against the Ford government's back-to-work legislation that would impose a contract on Ontario's 55,000 education workers and block them from striking.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Power struggles made it hard to manage 'Freedom Convoy', inquiry hears
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for weeks last winter started with two truck drivers on TikTok and quickly evolved into something no one organizer could control, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa Senators 'officially for sale:' report
The Ottawa Senators have retained a bank to explore a sale of the team, sports business publication Sportico is reporting.
-
Ottawa’s LRT west extension delayed until late 2026
The western extension of Ottawa’s LRT system is delayed by 17 months and won’t be finished until late 2026, officials said Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
First-of-its-kind psilocybin trial approved in Vancouver
A Vancouver-based pharmaceutical company will run the first take-home psilocybin clinical trial in North America.
-
'Most wanted' suspects sought after riot at cancelled Lil Baby show in Vancouver
Weeks after festivalgoers rioted over the last-minute cancellation of a Lil Baby performance in East Vancouver, authorities are asking the public to help identify their 10 'most wanted' suspects.
-
Public mischief trial: Doug McCallum's defence questions RCMP tactics
Day two of Doug McCallum's criminal trial is getting underway at Surrey provincial court, where the officer who took the outgoing mayor's police statement is expected to take the stand.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister announces three measures to deal with ER overcrowding
Faced with overflowing emergency rooms across Quebec, the government is launching three key measures that will be implemented in the coming days and weeks.
-
Lakeshore Hospital ER a 'time bomb' due to critical staff shortage, chronic overcrowding: report
The conclusions of a 317-page report released in October on the Lakeshore General Hospital's emergency room are unequivocal: current staff shortages are 'extremely worrying,' both for the health-care professionals and the patients.
-
PQ, QS members can be thrown out of Quebec legislature for refusing to swear oath to King
Refusing to swear an oath to the King is going to cost some Quebec MNAs their seat in the national assembly, according to a ruling from the Speaker of the legislature.
Vancouver Island
-
2 teens arrested for assault and stabbing in Langford, more suspects sought
West Shore RCMP say two teenage boys have been arrested following a brawl and stabbing in Langford, B.C. last week. Mounties say the assaults took place around 9:50 p.m. Friday on the Galloping Goose Trail near the 3000-block of Jacklin Road.
-
Police search for suspect after $11K in cash stolen from Oak Bay business
Police are investigating after approximately $11,000 in cash was stolen from a business in Oak Bay, B.C.
-
Esquimalt hires consultant to find alternative to Victoria police agreement
The Township of Esquimalt, B.C., is moving ahead with a plan to exit its policing agreement with the Victoria Police Department, hiring a consulting firm to develop alternatives to the shared policing model.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man charged with murder after Florence shooting victim dies
A 24-year-old man is now facing a first-degree murder charge following the death of a man who was shot in Florence, N.S., last week.
-
Murder charge reinstated against Adam Drake in 2016 homicide of Tyler Keizer
The man accused of killing Dartmouth rapper Pat Stay is once again facing a murder charge in connection with a homicide in 2016.
-
Three people arrested in alleged Harrietsfield, N.S., abduction released without charges
Halifax Regional Police say three people who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman in Harrietsfield, N.S., have been released without charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
-
Sault police investigating school bus crash
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury teen attacked with bear spray outside of Walmart
Greater Sudbury Police are searching for a suspect after a teen was attacked with bear spray Tuesday at the New Sudbury Centre.
London
-
King’s University College mourns two students killed in Highway 401 crash near Kitchener
King’s University College in London, Ont. is mourning on Tuesday after it was learned that the two people who died in yesterday’s crash on Highway 401 were international students from China, the school announced on Tuesday.
-
'Life sentence with no parole eligibility for 17 years': Chad Reu-Waters sentenced in body in freezer case
For 17 years Chad Reu-Waters, 48, of Jarvis, Ont. concealed the dead body of his former business partner in a freezer. On Tuesday morning, he was sentenced to life in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder, and is not eligible for parole for 17 years.
-
London's Deputy Police Chief tenders resignation
London’s Deputy Police Chief has announced his resignation. A release from the Police Services Board said Stu Betts has been appointed Chief of Police of the Peterborough Police Service.