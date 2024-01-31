Sask. Penitentiary inmate dies in Prince Albert

An inmate has died while in custody at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

Rocky Meechance died on Monday while serving a sentence of nearly three years, according to Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) press release.

Meechance began serving the sentence in August 2022 for flight from a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, and breaking and entering to commit an offence.

CSC said Meechance’s next of kin had been notified.

Under CSC policy, the circumstances of all inmate deaths are reviewed. The federal agency also notifies police and the coroner.