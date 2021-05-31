PRINCE ALBERT -- An inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert died in custody on Friday, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

Leonard Montgrand had been serving a one-year, six-month sentence for aggravated assault since Dec. 23, 2020.

His next of kin have been notified of his death, said CSC.

When an inmate dies, CSC reviews the circumstances of the death and notifies police and the coroner.