Sask. Penitentiary inmate dies in custody, Correctional Service Canada says
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 1:40PM CST Last Updated Monday, May 31, 2021 1:43PM CST
Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert
PRINCE ALBERT -- An inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert died in custody on Friday, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).
Leonard Montgrand had been serving a one-year, six-month sentence for aggravated assault since Dec. 23, 2020.
His next of kin have been notified of his death, said CSC.
When an inmate dies, CSC reviews the circumstances of the death and notifies police and the coroner.