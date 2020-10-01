SASKATOON -- A staff member at Saskatchewan Penitentiary has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

Spokesperson Kelly Dae Dash said that person is self-isolating at home. The employee did not have contact with inmates.

There are no positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

The institution is not locked down and is still accommodating visits.

Some staff have worked extended hours to meet the operational requirements of running the institution, Dash said.

CSC has several protocols in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission, including employee screening and increased cleaning and disinfecting.