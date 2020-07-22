SASKATOON -- A Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate died in custody on Tuesday, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said in a news release.

Dennis Bunn had been serving an indeterminate sentence for assault causing bodily harm and second degree murder since Sept. 28, 1981.

CSC is reviewing the circumstances of the death but believes it was from natural causes.

CSC has notified the police and the coroner of the death.