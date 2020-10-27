SASKATOON -- Sask. Party candidate Gordon Wyant has successfully held his seat in Saskatoon Northwest.

As of 11:45 p.m. on Monday, the CTV News Decision Desk is reporting that Wyant holds 64 per cent of the vote with 49 of 50 polls reporting.

He has beat out NDP candidate Gillian Strange and Green Party candidate Maria Krznar.

Wyant was elected MLA for Saskatoon Northwest in an October 2010 by-election.

In 2018, he was appointed Deputy Premier and Minister of Education.

Prior to that, Wyant has worked as Minister of Justice and Attorney General and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Power Corporation and SaskBuilds. He also previously served as Deputy Government House Leader for Saskatchewan.