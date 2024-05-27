Sask. Party MLA Joe Hargrave will not seek re-election

Prince Albert Carlton MLA Joe Hargrave will not seek re-election in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election.

“My family and I have given this a lot of consideration and have decided I just can’t commit to another four years as MLA,” Hargrave said in a news release from the Saskatchewan Party.

“I want to thank my family, friends and most importantly, the constituents of Prince Albert Carlton for your support over the past eight years.”

Hargrave ended off by calling the opportunity to serve the premier and his caucus colleagues “an honour.” Hargrave served as the Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement and Minister responsible for the GTH and Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan.

He was officially replaced in those portfolios by MLA for Martensville-Warman Terry Jenson in a ceremony on Monday.

“From my perspective as leader and from the party’s perspective – it’s unfortunate when we see a member like Mr. Hargrave decide to not run again,” Premier Scott Moe said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

“I think he’s had some personal reflection on things that are going on in his life and has made the decision that he has.”

The Saskatchewan Party says it will nominate a new candidate for the constituency of Prince Albert Carlton in the coming weeks.

Currently, the government party has 48 candidates nominated – 28 of which are incumbents.

Hargrave is the latest Sask. Party member to call it quits – following the likes of Donna Harpauer, Don McMorris, Dustin Duncan, and Gordon Wyant among others.

A provincial election in Saskatchewan must be held on or before Oct. 28, 2024.