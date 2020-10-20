SASKATOON -- During a campaign stop in Saskatoon Scott Moe Tuesday morning, Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe encouraged voters to consider casting their ballot at an advance poll.

Advance voting opened Tuesday morning for the Saskatchewan general election.

“Elections Saskatchewan is working hard to make sure everyone can vote safely,” Moe said in a news release.

"This election, we should probably think of it as election week rather than election day, and Election Week starts today. The polls are open until 8 pm every evening, so it’s a great chance for people to vote after work," Moe said.

During a stop in Battleford on Monday, Moe highlighted commitments he's made previously during the campaign.

