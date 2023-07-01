Sask. parks offer more food vendors, adventure experiences this summer

Saskatchewan provincial parks have more to offer this year, from new food vendors to waterparks to e-bikes for exploring.

Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said they were pleased to offer more options to visitors this summer.

"Through the new partnerships, visitors can now find more ways to eat, play, and stay in Saskatchewan provincial parks,” Ross said in a Saskatchewan government news release.

4 new experiences

Among the new adventure experiences is an inflatable waterpark at Moose Mountain. Operated by Sask Aquatic Adventures, the waterpark will allow swimmers to jump, climb and flip as they bounce around the lake.

Specialized water training courses will be offered at Echo Valley Provincial Park. Put on by Amphibious Response Support Unit ONE, training will include paddle-related and water and ice rescue courses.

Moose Mountain, Pike Lake, and Blackstrap Parks will have e-bike rentals available to make exploring nature more fun.

Some parks will also offer swimming lessons on the lake for youth, including Makwa Lake and Katepwa Point parks.

Summertime food fun

Three provincial parks will be offering more fare to enjoy during visits, including

Echo Valley Provincial Park: Perras Carnival Treats will have hot dogs, hamburgers, mini donuts, and more.

Buffalo Pound Provincial Park: Travelling Bakery will sell baked treats, specialty coffee, sandwiches and other snacks.

Candle Lake Provincial Park: La Fenice Pizzeria offers locally-sourced pizza and burgers.

Some parks will also welcome summer markets, including:

Good Spirit Summer Market at Good Spirit Lake Provincial Park;

Greenwater Farmer's Market at Greenwater Lake Provincial Park;

Lakeside Market at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

Along with more adventure and eats, some parks will also have more places to stay. Meadow Lake will be adding fully-furnished cabin rentals by Lake Time Rentals. Good Spirit Park will also have fully-furnished cabins for rent by Mistik Resort.