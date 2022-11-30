Sask. paramedics launch blue tape program to reduce false calls

Paramedics around Saskatoon and Moose Jaw are piloting a new program meant to cut down on false calls.

“We do know that we're close to 700 false calls in a year,” director of public affairs for Medavie Health Services West Troy Davies told CTV News. “That's pretty high for us. It's taking much needed resources from real calls.”

The blue tape program tells people that paramedics have already been to the scene and it does not need to be reported.

“It's designed to basically reduce the amount of false calls that we respond to throughout the winter. That number continues to climb for us, and anytime that we're responding to vehicles in ditches, or on the side of the highways and blizzards that have no patients in them, it's taking our much needed resources for the rest of the city for responding to calls,” he said.

“If any good Samaritans are driving by, and they see that this blue tape is wrapped around the vehicle, that means we have been on site, we've cleared the vehicle and no need to call 911.”

He said they got the idea from colleagues in Nova Scotia who have been running the program since 2018.

Davies said the program can also help keep paramedics safe in winter weather.

“Another thing for us is anytime that our paramedics are responding to vehicles and ditches on the side of highways in blizzard type conditions the risk that they're inheriting just getting out of the vehicles and checking this is high,” he said.

“In Saskatoon, last year alone we’ve gone up 5,000 calls within a year. So we are continuously seeing our call volume and our demands on our paramedics increase. So any tools that we can use to help reduce the amount of false calls and get that 700 number down, we're going to try it.”

With files from Keenan Sorokan