Sask. Paralympic athletes bring home medals in snowboard, ski events

Biggar's Lisa Dejong has captured Canada's first ever Paralympic snowboard medal.

Dejong, who is competing in her first Paralympics, hit the podium after finishing second in the women's snowboard cross.

Canada has 12 medals through the first three days of the Winter Games, including five gold, two silver and six bronze.

Prince Albert's Brittany Hudak took bronze in the women's 15-kilometre cross-country skiing race.

It's her second podium finish in her third Olympics.

Hudak's teammate Natalie Wilkie won gold in the same event.