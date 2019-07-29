

The Canadian Press





REGINA - Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the federal infrastructure minister disagree over a timeline for projects the province says are critically important.

Moe is accusing Ottawa of delaying infrastructure projects worth $200 million from starting this construction season.

Premier, there are no federal delays.



My officials received your projects 17 days ago, most with start dates Fall 2019 or later. Program details are clear since we signed the deal in Oct 2018. I approve projects after our respective officials finish due diligence, not before. https://t.co/YlsVhBQPN4 — François-Philippe Champagne ���� (@FP_Champagne) July 29, 2019

A letter to federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Francois-Philippe Champagne posted on Moe's Twitter account says the province has also faced delays for accessing guidelines.

The letter says the province submitted its list of projects for federal consideration more than five weeks ago.

Champagne's press secretary says in an email that Infrastructure Canada received the projects from Saskatchewan 17 days ago and most work is to begin this fall or later.

Ann-Clara Vaillancourt says the minister approves projects after they have been reviewed and discussed by federal and provincial officials.

Ottawa says Saskatchewan has submitted 20 to 30 projects and the review process depends on various factors.