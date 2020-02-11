Warning: Some readers may find these images disturbing.

SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan optometrists are applauding the provincial government’s new legislation that ban eye tattooing and implantation of eye jewellery.

Optometrists have responded to an increase of patients with complications due to eyeball tattooing and eye jewellery, according the Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists.

“Complications can include inflammation, retinal toxicity, extreme pain, vision loss and surgical removal of the eye,” Dr. Nathan Knezacek said in a news release.

“This new legislation is a proactive decision to protect the public's vision and prevent unnecessary cases of injury and blindness.”

About two years ago, an Ottawa woman opened people’s eyes to the risks of the tattoo.

Catt Gallinger’s eye tattoo left her partially blind in September 2017. She said purple dye seeped from her eye immediately and her eye swelled shut the next day.

“I would never recommend anyone do this. I would never recommend that this is a good decision,” Gallinger told CTV News.

“Don’t risk it. It’s not worth it.”

The new legislation, under the Health Hazard Regulations, was amended Jan. 31.

Ontario and Manitoba have passed similar legislation.