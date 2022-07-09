Sask. on par with past years for tornado count, Environment Canada says
Saskatchewan’s smattering of severe summer weather continued yet again on Friday.
Environment Canada confirmed four tornadoes touched down in the province – three in the Paynton area in a thirty-two minute span and another near Blaine Lake a couple of hours later.
Storm chaser Jenny Hagan was driving along Highway 16 near Paynton when the tornado activity began.
“It was one of those cases where it really just dropped out of nowhere,” she said Saturday, taking a break on the side of the road as she chased another storm system in eastern Saskatchewan.
“It seemed to just come out of nowhere.”
Hagan’s been chasing storms across the prairies for 12 years and says she’s already seen seven tornadoes this summer, a new personal record, as severe weather watches and warnings have become increasingly common throughout June and July.
“Our active season really kicked up with a bang and it has been very active compared to a lot of years previous,” she said.
While that may seem true, Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang said drought the past two years has helped enforce a recency bias.
“We've had kind of slow summers when it comes to severe weather, particularly tornadoes just because they seem to get a lot of airtime and a lot of press,” she said.
In 2021, eight tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan compared to seven in 2020. This summer, 15 tornadoes have touched down across the province.
“We're about on par for severe weather and for tornado counts,” Lang said.
In a typical Saskatchewan summer, anywhere from five to nearly 40 tornadoes are reported with the average set at roughly 17.
While tornadoes can persist all summer long, the middle of July tends to be peak tornado season. Evapotranspiration, the process in which water moves from the ground and into the atmosphere, aides in that process as crops grow and send moisture into the sky.
By August, tornadoes are less common as crops begin to dry out.
“We don't see as many just because that fuel source is really dwindling off,” Lang said.
Humidity and high temperatures are going to help with another night of severe weather watches on Saturday, Lang said. A heatwave arriving next week should calm down any potential tornado activity.
Hagan has spent the last six days on the road chasing severe storms and expects to stay busy over the rest of the summer the only way she knows how.
“There is adrenaline that goes along with chasing storms and the power that nature can inflict is just awe inspiring. You feel like small in comparison to at all,” she said.
