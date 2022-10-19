Sask. officials plan healthcare recruitment trip to Philippines

The Philippine government says officials in Saskatchewan will be travelling to the country this year for a health-care recruitment mission.

In a news release, the Philippine government says the purpose of the trip is to promote available work opportunities in the Prairie province.

This would include a welcome event for health-care workers with offers of employment or approved immigration applications.

The Saskatchewan Party government has previously announced it is starting up an accelerated program to recruit nurses from the Philippines to deal with a shortage of health-care workers.