Sask. nurses union and province reach tentative deal
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and the Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO) have reached a new tentative collective agreement.
"I am genuinely pleased to see a successful negotiated settlement with our largest health union providing further stability as our health system faces this pandemic," said Health Minister Paul Merriman in a news release.
SUN President Tracy Zambory said that the tenatitive agreement will be "a huge weight off the shoulders of registered nurses," while providing them with "much-needed stability and security".
Details of the new collective bargaining agreement will be shared pending ratification.