Sask. nurses can now prescribe abortion pill
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 3:52PM CST
Saskatchewan nurses can now prescribe the drug known as the abortion pill.
The pill, also known as R-U 486, is an anti-hormonal medication that terminates early pregnancy by blocking the effects of progesterone.
The Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association says it’s now within the scope of practice for a registered nurse to prescribe the pill.
Previously in Saskatchewan, the pill could only be prescribed by a physician.