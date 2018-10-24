Sask. nurse practitioners can now prescribe abortion pill
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 3:52PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 25, 2018 12:06PM CST
Saskatchewan nurse practitioners can now prescribe the drug known as the abortion pill.
The pill, also known as R-U 486, is an anti-hormonal medication that terminates early pregnancy by blocking the effects of progesterone.
The Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association says it’s now within the scope of practice for a nurse practitioner to prescribe the pill.
Previously in Saskatchewan, the pill could only be prescribed by a physician.
