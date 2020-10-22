SASKATOON -- A Saskatchewan non-profit organization is offering legal advice at no charge to people who have experienced sexual harassment.

Through its new Shift Project, the Public Legal Education Association of Saskatchewan (PLEA) will offer four hours of free legal advice with the aim of helping sexual harassment victims explore their legal options.

"Workplace sexual harassment is an all too common experience for people in Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission reports that most sexual harassment happens in the workplace," PLEA said in a news release.

Also, the Saskatoon-based non-profit said it will make "comprehensive plain–language legal information" about the issue available to workers, employers and unions.

The program is funded by the Department of Justice Sexual through its Sexual Harassment in the Workplace Fund.