Sask NDP slams province's 'absurd' stance on local COVID-19 restrictions

SASKATOON -

The Saskatchewan NDP want the Sask Party government to let municipalities implement recommendations from medical health officers.

“Municipalities should never have been put in the position where they need to implement their own public health measures. But given this government’s refusal to step up and implement recommendations from Dr. Shahab and other medical health officers, they have been given no choice,” Opposition Municipal Affairs Critic Matt Love said in a news release.

The party’s comments after Saskatoon City Council quashed a proposed bylaw to implement gathering restrictions.

Mayor Charlie Clark said in a news release that council had received direction from the Minister of Government Relations that the government would not support the bylaw.

“This provincial direction differed from public comments made previously through the media, by both Premier Moe and the Minister of Health,” Clark said.

The NDP noted the province rescinded stricter COVID-19 bylaws by the City of Regina and the Town of Gravelbourg in 2020.

Leader Ryan Meili said this shows a pattern that contradicts public statements both Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman have made stating municipalities can enact stricter measures based on regional health recommendations.

“It’s absurd that this Sask. Party government would say one thing publicly, and then do the exact opposite behind closed doors. This proves without doubt that this is a government that is ignoring the science, ignoring its medical health officers, and playing politics with the health and safety of the people of Saskatchewan,” Meili said in the release.

On Monday, Merriman told reporters that Saskatoon has the authority to implement stricter restrictions within city facilities.

“If a city was looking at enhancing something that was within their purview, yeah, absolutely we would look at that. If it's something that's in the provincial purview, then that would be something that the province should be looking at.”