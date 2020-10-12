SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili announced a plan to invest in healthcare and reduce class sizes if elected to government on Oct. 26.

On Sunday, Meili committed to investing public funds into seniors long-term care centres, reducing class sizes, creating 8,800 childcare spaces and eliminating a $5 billion maintenance backlog in schools and healthcare centres.

"Let’s be clear, the pandemic is not over. Saskatchewan families are still fighting COVID-19 together and keeping each other safe. New Democrats believe our government should do the same," Meili said in a news release.

"That’s why we have a plan to support families and ensure that everyone can access the healthcare they need, while Scott Moe is focused on deep cuts that will damage our healthcare and choke off our economic recovery.”

Meili and the Saskatchewan NDP said if elected later this month his government would invest $100 million to hire staff in primary, acute and long-term care, and end what he calls “short-staffing.”

Meili said his government would also reduce class sizes by spending $125 million to hire more educational assistants and caretakers.

Meili added a promise to create 8,800 new childcare spaces and make childcare more accessible with $25 per day childcare.

Meili added an NDP government would increase spending on healthcare facilities and schools to begin clearing a $5 billion deferred maintenance backlog.