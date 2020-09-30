SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan NDP is proposing a wealth tax of one per cent on those with a net worth of over $15 million.

“Under Scott Moe and the Sask. Party, life is getting harder. Even before the pandemic hit, people were feeling stretched and stressed,” leader Ryan Meili said in a news release.

“They want to tell you there are no options – that we have to settle for four more years of austerity, which means deep cuts to health care and education. That’s not right. It’s time for a tax plan that puts people first – not the Sask. Party’s old boys’ club.”

The tax would bring in $120 million annually. It would be used to pay for health care, safer schools and smaller class sizes, fixing long term care and expanding home care to help seniors stay at home, the party says.

Meili said an NDP government would not raise taxes on everyday families.

The NDP said that under Scott Moe’s leadership, the Sask. Party has not balanced a single budget.

The party also took aim at the cost of what it called the Sask. Party’s “failed pet projects,” the Regina Bypass, Global Transportation Hub and the Boundary Dam carbon capture facility.