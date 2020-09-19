SASKATOON -- NDP leader Ryan Meili was in Saskatoon kicking off a door-knocking campaign Saturday morning.

Surrounded by his supporters, Meili shared his support for Saskatoon University candidate Jennifer Bowes.

He shared his excitement for the upcoming election and the opportunities the NDP has to gain seats.

“We’re part of a campaign that has a slate of great candidates, a great platform and we’re really excited for the weeks ahead as we present our vision that puts people first and contrasts that with a government that’s really been letting us down,” said Meili.

Meili will be visiting candidates around the city and province over the next few weeks.

“We're highlighting our ideas, our commitments to invest in education and fix healthcare. We want to make sure we keep jobs in Saskatchewan with our Sask First approach and of course our local candidates who are ready to do that work,” said the NDP leader.

Meili is hopeful through door knocking and conversations more people will understand the goals of the party.