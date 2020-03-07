SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili raised concerns that Premier Scott Moe is planning on holding an early election, as he addressed members of his party at a provincial council meeting Saturday morning in Saskatoon.

“He’s planning on starting an election on March 19, everything looks like that’s what’s going to happen. Let’s not pretend otherwise, and let’s not let him pretend otherwise,” Mieli said “We’re ready to go. We’re ready to do this and I know you’re ready to do the work.”

He spoke about several party policies such as class size limits, minimum wage, and women’s rights.

“We’re seeing more women actually in difficult situations. We have the highest rates of domestic violence in the country.” Meili said. “We have women in situations where they’re needing emergent help and housing, and yet this government has walked away from supporting that.”

The provincial election can take place no later than October 26, but Premier Moe has the ability to call an election earlier.