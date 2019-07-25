NDP leader Ryan Meili says the province has more work to do when it comes to addressing drug-fueled crime in Saskatoon.

Drugs, specifically crystal meth, and criminal activity are often linked and can bog down the health care system, he told media on Thursday.

“Crystal meth is leading people into emergency rooms more and more, clogging up our emergency rooms, increasing wait times and not getting people the direct kind of help they need,” he said.

In implementing a gang strategy created by STR8 UP, Meili said he would work to improve emergency room care and increase the number of emergency room beds.

Saskatoon has the fourth-highest Crime Severity Index rating in the country, according to Statistics Canada data.

Shane Partridge, a Pleasant Hill community advocate and youth outreach worker with STR8 UP who appeared at the event with Meili, said a youth drop-in centre would solve various issues in the community.

“Our youth should have a safe place to go if they want to go somewhere in the evenings. We need services that are open past 6 and 7 p.m.,” Partridge said.

Meili did not provide an estimate for the cost of the gang strategy.

The province said in a statement to CTV News that it is working to address crime and drug use in Saskatchewan, pointing out its recently launched strategy that aims to combat gangs and gang violence.

The province said it is committing nearly $12 million over five years to combat gang violence and said it is working to address crystal meth addiction in Saskatchewan.