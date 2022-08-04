Sask. NDP by-election candidate believes in 'potential of this province'

The Saskatchewan NDP has named Nathaniel Teed as its candidate for the Saskatoon Meewasin by-election. (Facebook/Sask NDP) The Saskatchewan NDP has named Nathaniel Teed as its candidate for the Saskatoon Meewasin by-election. (Facebook/Sask NDP)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years in prison in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces

Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London