The province will provide Saskatchewan municipalities with a funding boost of more than $10 million in 2019-20, Premier Scott Moe announced Monday.

That’s a four per cent increase from the current fiscal year. The announcement came following a review of the revenue sharing program and consultation with municipal stakeholders that began in 2018.

The municipal revenue sharing formula will now be based on three quarters of one point of the provincial sales tax (PST) revenue from two fiscal years previous.

“Municipalities across Saskatchewan will continue to have a consistent source of unconditional provincial revenue to invest in their local priorities,” Moe said.

“The adjusted revenue sharing formula recognizes our current fiscal reality, evolves this key provincial program, and retains the fundamental qualities of predictability, sustainability and transparency.”

The increase brings the total amount to $251 million next fiscal year for the municipal revenue sharing program, the province says.

Moe made the announcement at the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) annual general meeting.

“Through extensive consultation with the government, we believe the adjustments to this program will be a benefit to all of our members,” SUMA President Gordon Barnhart said.

“We are also happy to see the continued commitment to stable and predictable funding, something that our municipalities appreciate and count on.”

The program will also see $1.5 million from the total Municipal Revenue Sharing amount co-managed with municipal partners to invest in initiatives that support good governance, capacity building and regional planning.

The province says more details will be available when the provincial budget is released.