SASKATOON -- RCMP have found the body of an unknown woman along Highway 102 near La Ronge early Monday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., La Ronge RCMP located the body of an indigenous woman eight kilometres north of La Ronge on Highway 102.

Police said they believe the woman is between 20 to 30 years old, with shoulder-length brown hair with red highlights. RCMP said she was found wearing a blue-coloured Toronto Blue Jays bunny hug and green sweatpants.

An investigation into the death is being conducted by the RCMP Major Crimes, La Ronge RCMP, and the Forensic Identification Section from Prince Albert.

The highway which stretches through the area had been closed for many hours since the discovery, but it has since reopened and will be restricted to one lane for many hours with officers still on scene.