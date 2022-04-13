Sask. mom seeks answers after baby boy's leg allegedly broken in hospital

A Saskatchewan mother is looking for answers from Jim Pattison Children's Hospital after she left her seven-month-old baby in its care and returned to find him in a full leg cast.

On April 4, Teelah Soosay visited her son Tobias Soosay who was “in good spirits and doing well," according to a Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) news release.

Tobias was born prematurely on Sept. 1, 2021 and has been a patient at the hospital ever since.

Soosay alleges when she returned home to take care of her other children and went back to the hospital on April 7 she “was in shock and distressed” to find her baby in a full leg cast, the FSIN said.

The FSIN claims Soosay wasn’t informed about the cast or what led to the broken leg. When she asked an on-duty physician what happened, the physician said they didn’t know, according to the FSIN.

The FSIN is now calling on the hospital to conduct a full formal independent investigation with an FSIN-appointed health official to work alongside them.

“We are in disbelief, and we are hurt that this could happen in a hospital,” Soosay said in the news release.

“I should feel as though my baby is safe in a hospital as he is treated, but now I live in fear. I just want an answer. What happened to my baby?”

In a statement to CTV News, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said it is sorry to hear about the concerns being raised by the family.

"(We) are working to ensure conversations with family and their supports, formal safety event processes and appropriate medical investigations are completed," the SHA said.

Soosay is expected to speak with reporters during a news conference planned for Wednesday afternoon.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.