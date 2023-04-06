Sask. mom says more funding is needed for kids with special needs after school lockdown incident

Meath Park -

A Saskatchewan mother is pleading for more education funding to support students with special needs after an alarming incident involving her son.

Dawn Borle said after months of failed attempts to get the proper support in place for her autistic son, his behaviour escalated — culminating in the Feb 6 incident.

She told CTV News her 13-year-old son grabbed a knife from the art room at Meath Park School and threatened to hurt himself — prompting a school-wide lockdown.

Borle said the incident came in the midst of a difficult transition to a high school setting.

"The gap between where he is at and the other students starts to become a little bit clearer," Borle told CTV News in an interview.

Borle said she would often meet with the school to advocate for more support.

However, when the school came up with a plan to accommodate her son’s needs, she says it wasn’t realistic.

"While it had some great ideas, I couldn’t see how they were going to implement this plan without more staffing,” she said.

Following the school lockdown, she said her son wasn't allowed to attend any schools in the community while awaiting a mandatory risk assessment, further increasing the gap between him and his peers.

Borle believes the incident could have been prevented if schools had more funding for support.

In a statement supplied to CTV News in February in the wake of the incident, the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division, which oversees Meath Park School said, "The Prince Albert Community VTRA (Violence Threat Risk Assessment) Protocol outlines how schools will respond to threatening or worrisome behaviour."

"Although we cannot share specific information about an individual, we can reaffirm the division's commitment to ensuring that student needs are appropriately planned for using a variety of intervention strategies," the division said.

In an email, Saskatchewan's education ministry said Saskatchewan Rivers School Division will receive $14.7 million for supports for learning for the 2023-2024 school year.”

Borle's son will start at a new school soon, after missing three months of learning.

She said the family is excited about the fresh start, but she still wants to know what lead to the incident in the first place to help prevent it from happening to others.

“I don't want any other student to have to go through what my son went through."