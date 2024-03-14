Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers

Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up Saskatchewan teachers.

She's created an organization called Families with STF that aims to provide support to educators in their negotiations with the government.

"If we trust teachers every day to educate our children, why should we stop trusting them when they ask for the resources they need to do their job well," Berg asked.

Berg has mobilized parents and students to voice their support for teachers by reaching out to the Ministry of Education and Premier Moe's office.

"We've got people signed up for fifteen-minute slots to call in," Berg said.

The inspiration for this campaign came from Berg's own daughter who inquired about what was happening at school when she noticed changes in her routine.

"We were chatting about why she wasn't at school or lunch one day. I explained to her in simple terms about the resources teachers need to do their jobs properly," Berg said.

To Berg's surprise, her daughter suggested calling the government to address the issue.

"She came up with the idea of a phone club for kids and adults," Berg said

While the campaign gains traction, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill says he has heard calls for support of the education funding plan.

"I've certainly heard from numerous parents out there that 356 million dollars in support for classroom supports over the next four years, that’s not insignificant," Cockrill said.

Over 40 parents and students joined Nicole Berg's campaign Thursday by making calls.