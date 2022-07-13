Sask. mobile home residents forced to leave Leisureland after lease expires

It’s the first summer in 18 years that Karen Fisher won’t be planting flowers in the garden that surrounds her home in Leisureland, a mobile home community southwest of Saskatoon.

She and residents in the other nine trailers in the area will have to find a new home as their 25-year lease with Meewasin Valley Authority is expiring by the end of the year.

“We started thinking about all the memories here and it just heartbroken me,” Karen said.

A sign outside the park entrance reads “Trailers must be removed at the owner's expense.” Karen says some people have already sold, taken their trailers apart or still waiting for someone to buy.

While she’s already bought a home, her last summer in Leisureland, a former amusement park, is bittersweet. Her son Sheldon loves it so much that he bought and moved into the trailer beside hers four-and-a-half years ago.

Signs posted near Leisureland. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV Saskatoon)

Sheldon says he knew the lease was expiring this year but is still emotional.

“It wasn’t a shock, it was more disappointing and we couldn’t come to see some agreement to extend it or some sort,” Sheldon told CTV News.

Sheldon says the Meewasin Valley Authority has no interest in extending their lease and claims they have no plans for the land after they leave.

The authority did not respond to a request for comment.

Sheldon says residents even offered to increase their rent but were declined.

“It’s a little emotional, I was hoping to be here for a long time to come, because you don’t find an oasis like this around Saskatoon,” he said.

Sheldon says he’ll be okay to find a new home but worries about others such as his neighbour Anne who has lived in Leisureland for more than 25 years. He says she and others will struggle to find an affordable home on a fixed income.

Karen says she’s moving forward and the next chapter will be a new beginning, but she’s going to miss the memories and friends she’s made over the last 18 years.

“The life here. It's so different from the city. You can’t imagine the tranquillity we have here. We have nobody racing around, there’s no ambulances or fire trucks, it’s just peaceful.”