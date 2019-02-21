Mixed martial arts fighter Tyler Weran hasn’t lost yet in his five-fight career, which started in March 2013.

The North Battleford 35-year-old ranks eighth in the Western Canada Light-heavyweight standings and will put his record on the line, hopefully spoiling his opponent’s homecoming, at the Unified MMA 36 event near Edmonton, Alta., on March 1.

“My opponent is Graham Park. He fights out of St. Albert, Alta., and from what I hear he’s good on the ground so I’ve been practicing defending the takedowns and keeping him standing,” Weran told CTV News following a workout session at Scheer’s Martial Arts in Saskatoon.

A year removed from his last fight where he took a unanimous decision victory, Weran has his sights set on his toughest opponent yet.

“I feel confident in my training that I’ve done so far and I feel really good right now. You’re a little bit nervous but once the cage door closes you’re ready to go.”

Weran has three pro wins to his name, with another two at the amateur level. He commutes to Saskatoon a couple of nights a week. It’s not always easy to make the drive, especially after a tough day at work and the long dark trek on Highway 16 during winter, he said.

“I have a long drive from North Battleford to Saskatoon, there’s some nights you don’t want to go after an eight-hour shift out in the cold and you have to get back and drive at night. It’s tough sometimes.

“At the end of the tunnel there’s light with winning and fighting, so that helps.”

Another source of motivation is his 10-year-old son who occasionally joins him on the road and is an up-and-coming MMA fighter in his own regard, taking jujitsu and kickboxing at Scheer’s.

When he steps into the cage next week Weran knows he’s crossing into hostile territory, but said as long as he has his head on straight his training and skills will do the rest.

“It’s a lot of mental preparation, I’d say it’s about 70 per cent mental and about 20 per cent physical and the other 10 is being tough or physically fit,” he said, adding those in attendance at the River Cree Casino and Resort are in for an exciting opener.

“I want to be known as a crowd pleaser, always fighting from the start of the bell to the end of the bell, not laying back not looking for the win but creating the win.”

Unified MMA is an Edmonton-based MMA promotion. Unified held its first event in 2009.