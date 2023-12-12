Sask. Ministry of Highways identified wrong company at fault for vehicle damage claim

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Highways issued an apology on Tuesday after identifying the wrong contractor to a woman seeking compensation for damages to her car from unmarked highway construction.

Moose Jaw resident Melinda Lee spoke with CTV News about her struggles to find the party responsible after her vehicle was covered in tar from fresh blacktop on Highway 51, when there was no signs indicating roadwork.

Both in a letter to Lee, and in an email to CTV News on Monday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Highways said Martensville company Venture Construction was doing work at the time of the incident “without the knowledge of the ministry.”

It said they were responsible for the vehicle damage claim.

On Tuesday, the ministry retracted its statement.

“Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Highways named the incorrect contractor in a letter to a motorist about a vehicle damage incident on Highway 51,” it said in an emailed statement.

A spokesperson for the ministry said it would review the circumstances and follow up with Lee.

Lee has been desperately trying to contact Venture Construction since she received the initial letter from the ministry and has SGI reaching out to compel the company to cover her deductible.

The ministry did not offer further details about how it came to misidentify Venture Construction as the company responsible or how it came to discover the error.